Mercedes wants to review Hamilton-Verstappen overtake move

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

PARIS (AP) — Formula One team Mercedes has asked for a review of the overtaking incident involving world champion Lewis Hamilton and title rival Max Verstappen during last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Verstappen was leading on Lap 48 when the Red Bull driver defended an attack from Hamilton on Turn 4 and appeared to push the Mercedes star wide off track. Both continued and Hamilton overtook Verstappen for good on Lap 59 at Interlagos to slash the Dutchman’s overall lead to 14 points. Race stewards noted the incident at the time but quickly concluded no further action was necessary. But now Mercedes says it is appealing “on the basis of new evidence unavailable to the stewards at the time.”