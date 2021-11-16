Lazio hosts Vatican friendly against World Roma Federation

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Lazio is sponsoring a soccer friendly between the Vatican and a team from the World Roma Federation. It’s Lazio’s latest effort to promote tolerance amid further episodes of racism and fascism from its fanbase. Captain Ciro Immobile will referee Sunday’s match at Lazio’s Formello training center. Pope Francis, who visited a gypsy community during his recent visit to Slovakia, will meet with the Croatian-based team from the World Roma Federation, the Vatican players and Lazio’s leadership on Saturday before the match. The “Brothers All” friendly is an extension of Francis’ effort to promote dialogue and fraternity, including through sport. It coincides with Lazio’s effort to combat racism and discrimination in soccer.