Hurricanes open six-game road trip with 4-2 win at Vegas

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2. Tony DeAngelo, Seth Jarvis, and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Hurricanes, while Antti Raanta stopped 21 shots. Brett Howden and Shea Theodore scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 38 saves. It was a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the league, as Carolina opened the season 11-2-0 and the Golden Knights came in riding an 8-2-0 run since starting the campaign 1-4-0. In the end, Carolina’s depth and speed on all four lines were too much for Vegas.