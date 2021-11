STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov had 18 points to lead five Georgia Southern players in double figures as the Eagles easily beat Bob Jones University 103-51. Tre Cobbs and Prince Toyambi added 12 points apiece for the Eagles on Tuesday night. Kamari Brown and Carlos Curry chipped in 10 points each. Henry Blair led the Bruins with 15 points.