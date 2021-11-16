Fishlock, Harvey and Dydasco earn NWSL honors

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

OL Reign midfielder Jessica Fishlock has been named the National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player for this season. Fishlock has been with the Reign since the league’s launch in 2013. She had five goals and four assists in 21 starts this season. Reign coach Laura Harvey won NWSL Coach of the Year and Gotham’s Caprice Dydasco won league Defender of the Year honors. The championship game between the Washington Spirit and the Chicago Red Stars is set for Saturday.