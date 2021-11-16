Final week for PGA Tour, season enders for LPGA and Europe

By The Associated Press

The LPGA Tour and the PGA Tour are playing official events for the final time this year. That marks the end of the season for the LPGA Tour at the CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of the tournament wins the $1.5 million prize. The real battle is for LPGA player of the year. Nelly Korda has a 12-point lead over Jin Young Ko. The European Tour wraps up its season with the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, and then a new season starts in two weeks. The PGA Tour is at Sea Island before its winter break.