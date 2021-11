MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Will Carius had 16 points to lead five Western Illinois players in double figures as the Leathernecks easily beat Iowa Wesleyan 97-71. Tamell Pearson added 15 points for the Leathernecks on Tuesday night. Colton Sandage chipped in 13, Luka Barisic scored 12 and George Dixon had 10. Joey Brown led the Tigers with 12 points and six assists.