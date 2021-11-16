AP source: Blue Jays, Berrios reach deal for 7 years, $131M

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — A person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher José Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal pending a physical. The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the July trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. He was due to become a free agent after the 2022 season. Berríos went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto down the stretch. The two-time All-Star had been Minnesota’s ace.