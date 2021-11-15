Van Gaal injures hip ahead of crucial World Cup qualifier

ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands has an unexpected injury to contend with ahead of the team’s crucial World Cup qualifying match against Norway. Coach Louis van Gaal hurt his hip in a fall and had to be driven to training in a golf cart. The 70-year-old coach says he can still do his job despite falling and hurting himself on Sunday. Van Gaal remained seated in the cart during the training session and gave instructions to one of his assistants. Van Gaal says physically he is in bad shape “but the brain is still working.” A draw on Tuesday in Rotterdam should be enough to ensure the Dutch advance to next year’s tournament.