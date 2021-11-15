Russell Wilson wants to play 20-plus years and own NFL team

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Russell Wilson wants to play another decade and hopes to buy an NFL team after he retires. The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback is focused on helping the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) turn their season around but he also has big plans for the future. Wilson, who turns 33 on Nov. 29, has several interests away from football, including storytelling. Along with his wife, Ciara, he founded “Why Not You Productions” and is an executive producer for a new film called “National Champions” that explores college athletes being paid. Wilson has a cameo in the movie and says he supports student athletes getting paid.