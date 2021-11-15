Rams have ‘humbling’ night vs. 49ers after going ‘all-in’

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams publicly proclaimed themselves as “all-in” after acquiring Von Miller just before the trade deadline and then followed that up by signing Odell Beckham Jr. Those two high-profile stars didn’t help them reverse their fortunes against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers and now the once high-flying Rams head into their bye week searching for answers following their worst two-game stretch in five seasons under coach Sean McVay. Two early interceptions by Matthew Stafford put Los Angeles in a big hole and then dropped passes and a defense that got overpowered by San Francisco did the rest in a 31-10 loss to the 49ers.