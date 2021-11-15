Packers plan to open stock offering Tuesday morning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Any Green Bay Packers fans wanting to invest a personal stake in their favorite team has a chance to do so this week. The NFL’s only community-owned team is opening the sixth stock offering in franchise history Tuesday morning. The price per share is $300. Potential investors should keep in mind that owning stock in the Packers doesn’t constitute an investment in the common usage of the term. The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock. Anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit.