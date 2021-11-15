Nixon scores 17 in 2nd quarter, Texas A&M women beat DePaul

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jordan Nixon scored 17 of her 25 points in the second quarter, Kayla Wells added 21 points and No. 24 Texas A&M beat DePaul 95-75. All four of Nixon’s 3-pointers came in the second quarter. She scored 11 points in the quarter, but A&M was only ahead by 11 at the break. A Destiny Pitts 3-pointer pushed the lead to 20 midway through the third. Pitts and Qadashah Hoppie each scored 12 points for Texas A&M. Lexi Held led five DePaul starters in double figures with 19 points.