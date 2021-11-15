NHL postpones 3 games amid Ottawa Senators virus outbreak

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL has its first COVID-19 postponements of the season. The league postponed three games this week amid the Ottawa Senators’ virus outbreak. Ten Senators players are in NHL COVID-19 protocol. Their games against New Jersey, Nashville and the New York Rangers are all on hold. They are the first postponements for virus reasons in the major four North American professional sports leagues this fall. The NHL postponed 51 games for virus reasons during its last regular season.