Lionel Messi to play against Brazil in World Cup qualifying

By DEBORA REY

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi will play for Argentina when his team faces Brazil in a World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni says Messi will play in San Juan in a match that could earn the team a spot in next year’s World Cup. Messi has been bothered by a knee injury. He played only 15 minutes in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Uruguay on Friday. He also missed two Paris Saint-Germain matches because of the injury. Scaloni says “we hope he finds himself in a good place.” The Argentines are in second place in the 10-team South American standings behind Brazil. They can qualify with a victory.