Jets’ Saleh on Ryan criticism: ‘He knows where to find me’

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Saleh is hearing criticism from the fans, media and now the always boisterous Rex Ryan. The current Jets coach was ripped Monday morning on ESPN Radio by Ryan who led the team from 2009-14. New York’s 2-7 start has been punctuated by embarrassing showings on defense. Ryan, now an analyst for ESPN, said he also takes it personal some have likened the energetic Saleh to him “but without the bad part.” Saleh didn’t back down later Monday during his weekly appearance on ESPN Radio when he said Ryan knows where to find him.