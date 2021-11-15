Italy stumbles into playoffs again in World Cup qualifying

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Italy will have to go through the playoffs once again in its bid to reach the World Cup. Switzerland and England are heading straight to Qatar. Italy drew 0-0 at Northern Ireland and had to settle for finishing as the runner-up in its European qualifying group behind Switzerland, which beat Bulgaria 4-0. Italy was crowned European champion only four months ago. The Italians also failed to secure automatic qualification for the 2018 World Cup and wound up losing to Sweden in a two-leg playoff for one of the darkest moments in the Azzurri’s soccer history. England beat San Marino 10-0 to finish top of its group.