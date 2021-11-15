Florida sticking with QB Jones at Mizzou, moving forward

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Dan Mullen is sticking with quarterback Emory Jones for Saturday’s game at Missouri and probably the rest of the season. Jones is coming off a record-setting performance in a 70-52 victory against lower-division Samford. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 464 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 86 yards and a score. His 550 total yards broke Tim Tebow’s school record of 533 set in the 2010 Sugar Bowl against Cincinnati. Mullen says “it was fantastic.”