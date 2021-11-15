Skip to Content
49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, Jimmie Ward returned one of his two first-quarter interceptions for another score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 for their first home win in more than a year. The Niners had lost four of five games and were in danger of falling out of the playoff race before putting together a complete performance against the Rams. San Francisco has won five straight against Los Angeles, including its last home win last October. The Rams have lost two straight.

