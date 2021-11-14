Zegras leads Ducks past Canucks 5-1 for 7th straight victory

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 for their seventh consecutive victory. Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist, and Troy Terry extended his scoring streak to 14 games with an assist. Sonny Milano also scored and John Gibson made 26 saves for the Ducks, who remained in second place in the Pacific Division while staying perfect since Oct. 29. Nils Hoglander scored and Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots for the Canucks, who have lost four straight and eight of 10. Zegras produced the first multigoal game of his NHL career while scoring a career-best three points.