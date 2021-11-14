Texas A&M has 5 in double digits to win 3rd straight, 86-65

COLLEGE STATION., Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 15 points, Wade Taylor added 14, nine coming on a trio of 3-pointers, leading a balanced Texas A&M to an 86-65 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Five players reached double-figure scoring for the Aggies, with Tyrece Radford tossing in 11, Marcus Williams and Henry Coleman 10 each. The Texas A&M bench contributed 47 points. Myles Smith scored 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Jalen Jackson added 13 points for the Islanders, who gave Texas A&M a battle through the first half, leading by as many as nine early and trailing just 38-34 at the half.