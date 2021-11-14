Rossi retires with 10th-place finish in last MotoGP race

CHESTE, Spain (AP) — Valentino Rossi has been honored by fans, opponents, other athletes and celebrities as he put an end to his acclaimed career spaning more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the final MotoGP race of the season in Spain. Race-winner Francesco Bagnaia and the other riders followed Rossi after the race until the veteran Italian stopped in front of the grandstands to salute his fans. Members from other teams awaited on the pitlane to honor the 42-year-old Italian after he completed his farewell lap on the track. Rossi won nine world titles in his career.