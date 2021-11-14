No. 10 Oregon dominates Dixie State 84-35

By STEVE MIMS

Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kylee Watson scored a career-high 16 points as No. 10 Oregon defeated Dixie State 84-35 on Sunday night. Watson also had four rebounds and three assists. Ahlise Hurst had 17 points and five assists for Oregon (2-0), while Phillipina Kyei had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Parrish scored 12 points for the Ducks, Chanaya Pinto added 10 points and nine rebounds and Sedona Prince had 10 points and seven rebounds. Emily Isaacson scored 11 points to pace Dixie State (1-2).