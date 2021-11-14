Late Serbia goal leaves Ronaldo’s Portugal in WCup playoffs

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 90th minute as Serbia stunned Portugal with a 2-1 win to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. That leaves Cristiano Ronaldo in danger of missing out on the tournament after four straight appearances. Mitrovic came off the bench to score the winner with a header after the Portugal defense failed to clear a cross into the area. The 36-year-old Ronaldo looked desolate as he sat on the field at the end while teammates and opposing players came to console him. The draw would have been enough for Portugal to secure its World Cup spot.