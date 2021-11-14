Jones tosses 3 TDs, Mayfield hurt as Pats beat Browns 45-7

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 100 yards and two scores, and the New England Patriots rolled to a 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland lost quarterback Baker Mayfield to a knee injury. The Patriots won their fourth straight game. The Browns (5-5) have dropped four of their last six and haven’t won at New England since 1992, when Bill Belichick was their coach. Jones finished 19 of 23 for 198 yards passing. Hunter Henry added a pair of TD receptions. Mayfield limped off the field after taking a pair of hits in the third quarter.