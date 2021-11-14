Brady picked off twice in 1st; Bucs lose to Washington 29-19

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tom Brady threw two interceptions in the first quarter as part of an implosion by the reigning Super Bowl champions, helping Washington upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 despite losing Chase Young to injury. Tampa Bay lost a second consecutive game on either side of its bye week and was dealt an extra blow in the last minute when nose tackle Vita Vea was carted off with an injury on the final play of a 19-play, 80-yard drive over 10:26 that sealed the victory for Washington. Brady threw two picks just like the loss to New Orleans two weeks ago and finished 23 of 34 for 220 yards and two touchdown passes.