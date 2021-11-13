Verstappen summoned to see Brazilian GP stewards

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Red Bull driver and Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen is being investigated at the Brazilian Grand Prix for an alleged breach of the sporting code. A video recorded by a fan at the Interlagos stands on Friday evening went viral on social media as it showed the Dutchman touching the rear wing of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton in parc ferme, a secured area for cars. Article 2.5.1 of the sporting code states that “no operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed” in the secure area once the cars have stopped after qualifying, unless authorised by officials.