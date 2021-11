By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Connor Vanover scored 19 points and helped lead a big run that ended the first half to send No. 16 Arkansas over Gardner-Webb 86-69. Vanover had eight points during a 27-5 burst. The Razorbacks turned a six-point deficit into a 16-point halftime lead. JD Notae added 18 points as Arkansas improved to 2-0. Julian Soumaoro scored 20 points for Gardner-Webb, which is 0-2.