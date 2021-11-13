Tyler Herro scores 27 points, Heat hold off Jazz 111-105

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro had 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Utah Jazz 111-105 on Saturday. Duncan Robinson made six 3-pointers and added 22 points. Kyle Lowry had 21. Miami swept the season series with the Jazz and snapped a three-game losing streak. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points – 19 coming in the fourth quarter – to lead Utah. Jordan Clarkson added 25 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 22. The Jazz lost for the fourth time in five games.