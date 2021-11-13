Titans place 7-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve after he hurt a hamstring in practice. The Titans placed Jones on injured reserve Saturday along with safety Dane Cruikshank. They signed rookie receiver Dez Fitzpatrick off the practice squad and activated starting cornerback Kristian Fulton from injured reserve. Jones seemingly had healed from the hamstring issue that kept him out of three games this season. He was added back to the injury report Thursday after being seen pulling up after running a route in individual drills. The Titans have three games before their bye Dec. 2.