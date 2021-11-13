Point’s breakaway OT goal gives Bolts win over Panthers, 3-2

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored a backhand breakaway goal in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win over Florida Panthers 3-2. Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who are 5-0-2 over the last seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. Florida got goals from Jonathan Huberdeau and Eetu Luostarinen, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots. The Panthers have a four-game winless streak (0-2-2) since starting the season 10-0-1. Bobrovsky stopped Hedman on an overtime breakaway, while Vasilevskiy had a lunging save on Aaron Ekblad.