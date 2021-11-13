Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 4th straight loss, 118-113

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed his fourth consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 76ers have lost all four games. Holiday was 9 of 11 from the field. Malcolm Brogdon had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Myles Turner added 20 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Tobias Harris led the 76ers with a season-high 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting.