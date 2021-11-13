North Dakota wins defensive battle with Illinois State 14-7

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Quincy Vaughn completed a go-ahead 3-yard scoring pass to Gaven Ziebarth with 4:26 remaining and North Dakota beat Illinois State 14-7. North Dakota’s go-ahead drive started at the ISU 41 with 6:56 remaining and got into the redzone three plays later when Tommy Schuster lobbed it to Brock Boltmann for a diving catch at the 6. The touchdown grab was Ziebarth’s first of his collegiate career. Schuster, the starting quarterback for North Dakota, went 19-of-25 passing for 233 yards and a touchdown. Boltmann added four grabs for 77 yards.