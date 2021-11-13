Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson tied for lead in low-scoring LPGA

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — It’s an All-American leaderboard at the Pelican Women’s Championship with two marquee names on the LPGA Tour. Nelly Korda finished with two birdies for a 63. She was tied with Lexi Thompson who shot a 65. They were one shot ahead of Jennifer Kupcho, who bogeyed the final hole for a 64. Low scoring has ruled the day at Pelican Golf Club. There were 10 rounds of 65 or better on Saturday. Korda figures she’ll need another one like that to win for the fourth time this year on the LPGA. Thompson is going for her first win since 2019.