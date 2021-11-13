Italy loses 3 more players ahead of final qualifier

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy has lost three more players ahead of its final World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland. Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Calabria are both injured. Fellow defender Cristiano Biraghi has returned home because of personal reasons. Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called up Atalanta defender Davide Zappacosta. Four other Italy players withdrew from the squad earlier in the week because of injury. European champion Italy drew 1-1 with visiting Switzerland on Friday to leave both teams level on points at the top of Group C. Italy leads 11-9 on goal difference. Only the first-place finisher gets a direct spot into next year’s tournament in Qatar. The second-place team goes into the playoffs.