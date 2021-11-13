Hansen, Laporta share lead at Dubai Championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Joachim B. Hansen and Francesco Laporta share the lead heading into the final round of the Dubai Championship. Hansen got up and down for par from a greenside bunker on No. 18 to shoot a 5-under 67 in the third round and move to 19 under par overall in the next-to-last event in the 2021 season on the European Tour. The Danish player was soon joined in the lead by Laporta, who two-putted for birdie from the front of the green at the last to also shoot a 67. Laporta is ranked No. 211 and seeking his first European Tour title. The 170th-ranked Hansen’s only victory on the tour came at the Joburg Open last season.