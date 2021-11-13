Falcons activate OLB Fowler, place Means on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. has been activated to the Atlanta Falcons active roster from injured reserve. Fowler is expected to play in Sunday’s game at Dallas. The Falcons placed outside linebacker Steven Means on injured reserve with a knee injury. Tight end Lee Smith, who has a back injury, and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, recovering from a concussion, have been ruled out against the Cowboys. Fowler returned to practice on Wednesday after being placed on IR in late October with a knee injury. Fowler started Atlanta’s first five games and had two strip sacks.