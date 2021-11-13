Dinwiddie, Harrell lead Wizards to their fourth straight win

By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points, Montrezl Harrell added 20 and the Washington Wizards used a 20-0 first-half run to rout the Orlando Magic 104-92 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and 10 rebounds as Washington improved to 9-3 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. That’s much improved over last season when the Wizards were 3-9 after 12 games. Cole Anthony had 22 points and eight assists for Orlando, which dropped to 1-6 at home.