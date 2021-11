CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Austin Day threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns and Marist forced six turnovers to pull away from Presbyterian 57-32. The scoring outburst was the most points in a game for the Red Foxes dating to the 1998 season. Ren Hefley completed 36 of 56 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Hose, but was picked off four times.