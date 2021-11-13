Cowboys activate WR Gallup, DT Hill; K Hajrullahu filling in

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have activated receiver Michael Gallup and defensive tackle Trysten Hill after lengthy absences. Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu is set for his NFL debut against Atlanta on Sunday. Gallup is coming off injured reserve after missing seven games with a calf strain. Hill has been on the physically unable to perform list all season while recovering from surgery for a torn knee ligament last year. Hajrullahu has plenty of experience in the Canadian Football League. He’s filling in for Greg Zuerlein, who went on the COVID-19 list this week. The Cowboys are 6-2 and coming off a loss that ended a six-game winning streak.