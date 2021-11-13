Skip to Content
Cincinnati turns back Georgia 73-68, Koval makes key 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hayden Koval buried a dagger of a 3-pointer from the top of the key, Jeremiah Davenport drove for a layup with just over a minute remaining and Cincinnati turned back a Georgia rally for a 73-68 win. Davenport and Mika Adams-Woods each scored 11 points for the Bearcats with David Dejulius adding 10. Koval’s 3-pointer was his only basket but the 7-foot-1 center pulled down seven rebounds, as did Davenport. Braelen Bridges scored 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting to lead Georgia, while also grabbing eight rebounds. Jailyn Ingram added 13 points and Aaron Cook 10 for the Bulldogs.

