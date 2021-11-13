Chacín agrees to $1.25M deal to stay with Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Right-hander Jhoulys Chacín is staying with the Colorado Rockies, agreeing to a guaranteed $1.25 million, one-year contract that allows him to earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. The 33-year-old was 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA in a career-high 45 relief appearances and one start for Colorado, which signed him on April 1 after he was released from a minor league contract by the Yankees near the end of spring training. He became a free agent after the World Series. Chacín is 81-89 with a 4.06 ERA in 227 starts and 76 relief appearances in 13 seasons