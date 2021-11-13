Cash’s interception seals UAB’s 21-14 upset of Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — DeWayne McBride rushed for 108 yards with two touchdowns and Grayson Cash’s interception on Marshall’s final drive sealed a 21-14 win for UAB. Marshall had entered the game with the nation’s eighth-best offense at 474.3 yards per game, but managed 269 against UAB. Dylan Hopkins, who threw for 250 yards, scored the game-winner on a keeper from the 1-yard line with 36 seconds left in the third quarter. Grant Wells passed for 232 yards and both Marshall touchdowns as the Herd rallied to a 14-14 tie. Wells had moved Marshall to midfield when his third-down pass was intercepted by Cash, allowing UAB to run out the final 91 seconds.