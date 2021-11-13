Carlson scores 21 to help Utah beat Sacramento State 89-56

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Utah trailed for just 84 seconds in its 89-56 win over Sacramento State. Carlson, a 7-foot center, made both of his two 3-point shots and had two blocks in 21 minutes. Both Gach scored 11 points and Marco Anthony had six points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Utah (2-0). Bryce Fowler led Sacramento State with 12 points. The Hornets shot 31% (20 of 64) overall and made just 4 of 22 (18%) from 3-point range. Utah made 26 free throws — 11 more than Sac State attempted.