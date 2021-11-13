Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Bills running back Moss cleared from concussion protocol

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol a day before their game at the New York Jets. Moss practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday after getting hurt in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last weekend. The second-year player shares the backfield with Devin Singletary and ranks third on the team with 233 yards rushing while scoring four touchdowns, including three rushing.

