Araiza, No. 22 San Diego State beat Nevada 23-21

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Greg Bell had 16 carries for 104 yards and Matt Araiza kicked a 35-yard field goal with 1:21 to play to help No. 22 San Diego State beat Nevada 23-21. San Diego State (9-1, 5-1 Mountain West) took sole possession of first place in the West Division, a half-game ahead of Fresno State — which beat the Aztecs 30-20 on Oct. 30 — and a full game in front of Nevada. Araiza — who kicked field goals of 48 yards in the second quarter and 39 yards early in the fourth — bent the winner inside the upright to cap a 12-play, 53-yard drive. Carson Strong completed 34 of 48 passes for 350 yards with three touchdowns — two to Romeo Doubs — and no interceptions.