AP source: Rams receiver Robert Woods has torn knee ligament

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods tore a knee ligament in Friday’s practice. The NFL person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Rams hadn’t yet announced the injury. The injury coincidentally occurred the same day Odell Beckham Jr. reported to the Rams’ training complex and signed his contract. As a receiver, a blocker and an occasional jet-sweep runner, Woods is a vital component of the Rams’ offense alongside NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp and fellow starter Van Jefferson.