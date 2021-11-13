Skip to Content
American Tommy Paul wins 1st ATP title at Stockholm Open

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tommy Paul has won the first ATP Tour title of his career by beating Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to capture the Stockholm Open. The American player concluded the week of his life as a professional by closing into the net on the back of a big serve and hitting a winner on his third championship point. Paul only took two of his 12 break points against the defending champion. The big one came at 4-4 in the third set when at 0-40. He stretched to send a backhand down the line that Shapovalov couldn’t return at the net. Paul beat Andy Murray and compatriots Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe on the way to the final.

