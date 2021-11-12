Sasser scores 26, No. 15 Houston beats Rice 79-46

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 26 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 points and six rebounds, and No. 15 Houston routed Rice 79-45. Sasser finished 8 of 16 from the field and connected on 5 of 9 on 3-pointers as the Cougars jumped out to a 44-15 halftime lead. Sasser scored 16 points in the first half. Houston forced Rice into 20 turnovers, which the Cougars turned into 34 points. The Cougars extended their home winning streak to 27 games. Travis Evee scored 11 points and Cameron Sheffield had 10 points to lead Rice.