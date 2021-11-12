Reese, Yeaney help No. 22 Arizona hold off No. 6 Louisville

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 21 points, Bendu Yeaney scored Arizona’s last five points of overtime, and the 22nd-ranked Wildcats outlasted No. 6 Louisville 61-59. The teams faced each other at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Yeaney finished with 12 points. She put Arizona ahead midway through overtime with her only 3-pointer of the game. After Louisville tied it with a free throw, Yeaney sank a jumper with 1:45 left and neither team scored again. Hailey Van Lith led the Cardinals with 19 points, and her two free throws with 13 seconds to play tied it at 54-54.